Kentucky State Police officers are continuing to investigate a Saturday-night fatal accident near the 23-mile marker on southbound Interstate 65.
The identity of the person killed in the incident has not been released.
According to a KSP news release, a 5-foot-6, 130-pound male with short black hair and brown eyes was struck by a 2020 Kia passenger vehicle operated by 22-year-old Brandi Willis of Champaign, Ill., just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
The news release says Willis was driving in the southbound left lane near the 23-mile marker when a pedestrian entered the roadway into the path of the car and was struck.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
On Saturday night, KSP Post 3 spokesman Trooper Daniel Priddy said the incident “was not a hit-and-run.”
The investigation is being led by Trooper Brent Davis.
