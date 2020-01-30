Bowling Green police and the Warren County Coroner's Office are at the scene Thursday morning of an incident at a mobile home park on Dishman Lane.
No details have yet been released, but emergency responders were seen outside a home in the 400 block of Dishman Lane.
– This report will be updated at bgdailynews.com as information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.