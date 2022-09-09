Police: Dogs stolen in robbery JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Sep 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two dogs were stolen Thursday during an armed robbery, according to law enforcement.The Warren County Sheriff's Office said it responded just before noon Thursday to a reported robbery on Sandalwood Drive.According to the sheriff's office, three masked black males rushed the victim with handguns and an assault rifle and demanded the victim give them money and the dogs. Two 7-month-old gray French bulldogs were taken in the incident, the sheriff's office said. One of the dogs has a white patch on its paw.Anyone with information about the incident can contact the sheriff's office at 270-842-1633. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMissing helicopter, pilot located near Mammoth CaveNew fiber internet option coming to Bowling GreenJaleigh Paige McIntyreJuul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probeSteven "Mitchell" GlasscockJames "Red" Whittaker Jr.BG man gets five-year sentence in federal child porn caseMassive Brookwood housing development moves forwardJesse 'Roger' ChitwoodWarren County grand jury returns indictments Images Videos State News Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting Editorial Roundup: Kentucky University student shot, 10 injured during party altercation Crews begin mowing along highways in western Kentucky Public can view steel truss being placed atop bridge piers National News AP News Summary at 3:21 p.m. EDT Live update: King Charles III vows life of service to others Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City POLITICAL NEWS Judge tosses suit against Missouri recreational pot measure Colorado recall effort OK'd for state senator who quit GOP Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio Judge tosses Trump's Russia probe suit against Clinton, FBI Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView