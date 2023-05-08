One person died and two others were injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in which one of the drivers reported being distracted, according to police records.
The crash at the intersection of Interstate Drive and Corvette Drive occurred around 9:54 p.m. Saturday.
Sandra L. Cardwell, 60, of Bowling Green, was pronounced dead at the scene, while two juvenile passengers in her car were treated for injuries.
Officer Ronnie Ward, spokesman for the Bowling Green Police Department, said the crash remains under investigation.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department incident report, Cardwell's 2005 Chevrolet Impala was attempting to make a left turn from Corvette Drive onto eastbound Interstate Drive.
The Impala drove into the intersection after getting a green light and it was struck on the driver's side by a 2007 GMC Sierra driven by a 17-year-old male from Smiths Grove.
City police spoke with the driver of the Sierra, who said he was driving west on Interstate Drive and was distracted by his cell phone and disregarded the traffic signal at the intersection, the BGPD report said.
Field sobriety tests showed no signs of impairment from the 17-year-old driver, who was released to the custody of his father and had his cell phone seized by police and logged into evidence, BGPD records show.
Ward said a decision on whether to bring criminal charges would be made by either the Warren County Attorney's Office or the Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
A witness who had been driving alongside Cardwell's vehicle reported attempting to turn onto Interstate Drive after receiving a green light and "having enough speed" to get ahead of the oncoming GMC Sierra.
City police also recovered surveillance footage from a vehicle traveling east on Interstate Drive waiting to turn onto Corvette Drive that showed the GMC Sierra entering the intersection several seconds after the traffic light turned red, police records show.
Two juvenile passengers in Cardwell's vehicle were transported to The Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
One passenger was treated and released for a broken left clavicle while the other was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of possible internal injuries.
The driver and two passengers in the GMC Sierra reported no injuries.
The names of the juveniles involved in the crash were redacted in an incident report provided by BGPD to the Daily News.
