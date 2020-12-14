An alleged drug-dealing conspiracy involving seven people now under indictment ended with the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in Warren County history, according to law enforcement.
Indictments unsealed Thursday charge Tyrecus Crowe, George Sanchez, Andre Graham, Michael Padilla, Raymond Derouse Jr., Jeremy Quezada and Brandon Cherry with conspiring to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Derouse, Quezada and Cherry face additional charges of possessing meth with the intent to distribute.
On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky released more details about the case in which law enforcement seized 40 pounds of crystal meth reportedly on its way to Bowling Green and learned of an additional 25-pound shipment that had made its way here from California.
“This case resulted in the largest crystal meth seizure in Warren County history,” Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force Director Tommy Loving said in a news release. “These cases are not possible without a team effort of our state, local and federal partners. Our local detectives partnering with the FBI shut down a major supplier of crystal meth and his drug trafficking organization.”
The investigation, which began in the summer, involved the FBI, the drug task force, Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Western Kentucky University Police Department, working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to bring charges.
“Relationships matter, especially in law enforcement, when collaboration is needed to defend our families from the volume of poison that traffickers are pouring into West Kentucky,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a news release.
An affidavit supporting a federal criminal complaint claimed that on July 24, a Texas Department of Public Safety officer stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe carrying three people for speeding.
After being given consent to search the vehicle, law enforcement found 40 pounds of suspected crystal meth hidden in a black bag and a rental agreement with Crowe’s name on it, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The driver was detained, and the Drug Enforcement Administration was contacted.
A DEA agent interviewed the driver, who said he was driving the rented car from California to Bowling Green to deliver the drugs to Crowe.
The driver said Crowe rented the vehicle and allowed him to use it for this trip, adding that this was his second such trip to California to pick up a shipment of meth.
The first trip occurred a week earlier, and the driver brought 25 pounds of crystal meth to Crowe’s Bowling Green residence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In a July 26 police interview, the driver said Crowe provided him with cash to deliver in California, where he would meet with Sanchez at a predetermined location in Los Angeles.
From there, Sanchez and the driver would travel to a nearby residence, where the money would be counted by hand and weighed on a scale.
The driver told police he did not remember how much money he carried on the first trip to California, but that Crown gave him $105,000 on the second trip, which was delivered to Sanchez in exchange for the drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The conspiracy is alleged to have taken place from June 11 to Aug. 30.
Federal prosecutors have filed notice of intent to seek the forfeiture of $57,000 in cash, an Emma Lane residence and four vehicles – a 2015 Maserati Ghibli, 2013 Nissan Altima, 2008 Ford Mustang and 2001 Chevrolet Impala.
