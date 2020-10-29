An Edmonson County man was arrested Wednesday after police learned he allegedly attempted to sell a stolen car.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Shane Doyle was contacted about a possible stolen car for sale in the county.
A check of the Vehicle Identification Number showed that the vehicle, a 2004 GMC Sierra, had been stolen in Bowling Green Oct. 17, according to the sheriff's office.
The seller, identified as Keith Lockard, 26, of Mammoth Cave, sent text messages to a former neighbor offering the truck for sale, and agreed to meet him at Taco Bell in Leitchfield.
Deputies secured the stolen truck at Lockard's home and contacted the Grayson County Sheriff's Office to detain Lockard in Leitchfield.
Lockard was found at Taco Bell and appeared intoxicated, and a search turned up illegal drugs and a firearm, according to the sheriff's office.
Locakrd was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property in Edmonson County and additional charges in Grayson County.
