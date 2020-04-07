A 74-year-old man was attacked in his home Sunday by a group of men who forced their way inside and took his wallet, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Department.
The incident is believed to have occurred about 9:10 p.m. Sunday, when three white males made their way into the man's house in the 1700 block of Old Lewisburg Road after ringing the doorbell.
One of the assailants pointed a gun at the resident's head and demanded money.
The resident gave the assailant his wallet and struggled briefly with the armed person before being struck in the face with the pistol, according to the sheriff's office.
The three intruders then kicked the man repeatedly on the ground, ransacked the house and left with the victim's wallet.
The group reportedly drove away in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet or GMC, at a high rate of speed heading north on Old Lewisburg Road, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the sheriff's department at 270-726-2244 or Logan County Dispactch at 270-726-4911.
