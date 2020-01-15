New details are emerging after a Briarwood Elementary School student reportedly brought an airsoft gun to school Monday, fled school grounds and led police and school staff on a foot chase before being taken into custody.
Bowling Green police responded at 8:44 a.m. Monday after receiving a report that a student was armed with a gun and was seen running from the school to Lovers Lane. According to a Bowling Green Police Department report on the incident, the juvenile pointed the weapon at several school staff members, who believed the gun to be real.
According to police, the student first pointed the weapon at a teacher after he was chided for running in a school hallway. The teacher yelled for help and the student fled the school, with several staff members following. The staff members pursued the student, who at times pointed the gun at them, prompting at least one staffer to drop to the ground for cover, believing the gun to be real.
One administrator pursued the student in his vehicle while calling police. He told police that he spied an orange tip on the gun after the student began pointing at him, at one point firing an airsoft projectile at his windshield. The student then ran up to the staff member’s vehicle and struck his window with the butt of the gun.
At one point, according to police, the student fled down Cemetery Road toward downtown Bowling Green, during which he reportedly dropped the gun as he fled. A staff member recovered the weapon, the report said.
When apprehended by police and a school staff member, the student reportedly kicked, yelled and cursed as he was being escorted to a police cruiser. Once at the cruiser, the student struck his head against it, busting his lip, police said. When officers attempted to control the student, he bit one of them on the bicep and another on the forearm, police said. Neither bite broke the skin. The student was seated on the ground before calming down, the report said.
During the episode, Briarwood Elementary School was placed on lockdown and parents were alerted in text messages, the police report said. According to the report, the student faces several charges, including wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, assault and resisting arrest.
On Tuesday, BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward told the Daily News that the student was taken into custody, but Ward wouldn’t offer more details, citing federal privacy law and the student’s juvenile status.
No students were reported to be injured as a result of the incident.
On Tuesday, Warren County Public Schools spokeswoman Morgan Watson sent the Daily News the following statement: “Warren County Public Schools officials are aware of an incident that took place (Monday) morning at Briarwood Elementary School. We have no information to suggest that other students were ever in danger. WCPS is actively working with the Bowling Green Police Department while an investigation is completed.”
