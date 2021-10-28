A small child was found unattended in a Glasgow street, and police arrested two people who said they were the child’s caretakers.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday to Davis Street regarding the child, who was found wearing shorts and a T-shirt and without shoes or socks.
“The child was also shivering from the cold weather,” GPD Officer Allen Riffle wrote in an arrest citation. “The child appeared to be very dirty and had been walking on a busy roadway.”
Officers were unable to identify where the child lived or locate his guardians and there were no reports of any missing juveniles, leading police to bring the child to the Glasgow Police Department and contact the Department of Social Services, court records said.
Police were then dispatched to Davis Street at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man walking the street and looking for a missing child.
Officers made contact with the man, identified as Johnny Boles, 66, of Glasgow, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, an arrest citation said.
“Johnny stated he was looking for his missing kid but was unaware of how long the child had been missing,” Riffle wrote in an arrest citation. “Johnny was also unable to even provide the name of the child, only referring to him as boy.”
Police were sent to Boles’ home on Columbia Avenue, where they made contact with his wife, Linda Boles.
Linda Boles, 62, told police that she and her husband had been awarded custody of the child through Metcalfe County Family Court, records said.
While speaking to officers, Linda Boles said she had not gone to bed until 4 to 5 a.m. and had last seen the child about 7 a.m. when he was playing on the floor of her room, her arrest citation said.
“Linda again stated the only reason she knew the child was missing was when police officers knocked on her door to inform her that we had found (the) child,” Riffle said in the citation.
Police walking through the home found a gun safe located next to the child’s bed and discovered six handguns and two rifles kept inside, records show.
Officers also reportedly recovered a handgun from a dresser in the home.
Johnny and Linda Boles were each arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger).
Linda Boles was also charged with seven counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Johnny Boles was charged additionally with public intoxication.
They are both being held in the Barren County Corrections Center, where online jail records show that Linda Boles is under a $20,000 cash bond and Johnny Boles is under a $5,000 cash bond.
