Two juveniles were charged Monday in Simpson County in connection to alleged vehicle break-ins.
According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were called to Clearview Drive in the early morning hours of Monday regarding a report of suspicious persons getting into unlocked vehicles.
Officers located multiple juveniles in the area, one of whom ran from the scene and was later located at their residence where police recovered a stolen firearm and other property.
Two juveniles were charged with theft of a firearm and possession of a handgun by a minor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.