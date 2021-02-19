A fire in a Bowling Green hotel room resulted in the arrest of a man Thursday on suspicion of intentionally setting the fire.
The fire occurred at Wingate Hotel, 185 Greenwood Lane, early Thursday evening.
The Bowling Green Police Department was contacted about 6:54 p.m. to assist the Bowling Green Fire Department at the scene.
According to an arrest citation, the BGFD managed to contain the fire to one room.
"The fire had set off the sprinkler system which put out the fire but caused additional water damage to the room and other parts of the hotel," BGPD Officer Steven Davidson said in an arrest citation.
City firefighters found John Cagle, 57, of Orlando, Fla., unconscious outside the room and treated him for smoke inhalation.
"When Cagle regained consciousness he made comments to (firefighters) saying he set the fire because he was upset at his girlfriend who was not on scene at the time," the arrest citation said.
A front desk clerk at the hotel told authorities that 17 rooms were occupied at the time of the incident, and the owner estimated that damage to the hotel exceeded $10,000.
Cagle gave further statements to police in which he admitted to setting the fire, court records show.
"He said his girlfriend had left last week and sent him a message earlier tonight that upset him," his arrest citation said. "He set a bag of her belongings she left in the room on fire and threw it up against the door to his room."
Cagle was arrested on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and 17 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
First-degree arson is a Class A felony in Kentucky punishable by 20 to 50 years in prison, or life without the possibility of parole for at least 20 years.
The other charges against Cagle are Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.
Cagle was arraigned Friday in Warren District Court. He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.