A Florida woman was arrested Sunday after city police found her in a rental car reported stolen, along with a number of stolen bank cards and a juvenile who had been reported missing.
Krystle Rayburn, 34, of Bradenton, Fla., was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on three counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count each of receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, custodial interference, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in financial information, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The arrest came about after the Bowling Green Police Department was contacted Sunday by Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Nashville, which reported that one of its vehicles was stolen and it was in Bowling Green at Broadway Avenue and U.S. 31-W By-Pass, according to an arrest citation.
Police located the vehicle at the bypass and Cabell Drive, and OnStar was used to shut down the vehicle, which had reportedly fled from law enforcement in Nashville earlier that day.
Police encountered Rayburn in the driver’s seat with three juveniles.
“Rayburn later confessed to renting the car with a fake wig and fake ID in Tennessee earlier this date,” her arrest citation said.
Additional investigation by police connected Rayburn to apparent crimes in multiple states.
“Detectives spoke to an FBI agent in Nashville who stated Rayburn and an associate were breaking into vehicles and stealing cash, debit cards, IDs and Social Security cards,” BGPD Officer Christopher Young said in the arrest citation. “Rayburn was using the victims’ personal information to withdraw money from their accounts and open new bank accounts.”
Several IDs, credit cards and Social Security cards belonging to Nashville residents were found in a wallet close to the driver’s seat of the vehicle, court records said. Police also found in the wallet a pipe containing suspected meth residue along with suspected marijuana in the trunk.
Also, one of the juveniles in the vehicle was reported missing in Florida, the arrest citation said.
The juveniles told police that Rayburn had gone to Kentucky because she knew police in Tennessee were onto her, her citation said.
“They said she had planned on breaking into vehicles in Bowling Green and she had mapped out several locations to hit,” Young said in the arrest citation, which mentioned that the investigation is ongoing and involves the BGPD, FBI and law enforcement in Tennessee, with additional charges anticipated.
Rayburn was arraigned Monday in Warren District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf and a public defender was appointed.
She is set to return to court Friday for a preliminary hearing and remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $30,000 cash bond.
