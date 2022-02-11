Authorities investigating a suspicious package that arrived at a Bowling Green address arrested a man and reportedly found four pounds of cocaine at the residence.

According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, surveillance was initiated Thursday by task force agents and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service following the delivery of a suspicious package to an apartment on Dye Ford Road. Shortly after the delivery, agents saw Terry Tyrell Martin, 27, of Bowling Green, take possession of the package.

Task force agents and postal inspectors, with assistance from Kentucky State Police and the Bowling Green Police Department K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant at Martin's residence, resulting in the seizure of four pounds of cocaine, a handgun and $678 in cash, according to the task force.

Martin was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

