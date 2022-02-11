...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwesterly wind gusts as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...This afternoon through the early evening hours.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Weakened tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are
expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...
especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&
Authorities investigating a suspicious package that arrived at a Bowling Green address arrested a man and reportedly found four pounds of cocaine at the residence.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, surveillance was initiated Thursday by task force agents and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service following the delivery of a suspicious package to an apartment on Dye Ford Road. Shortly after the delivery, agents saw Terry Tyrell Martin, 27, of Bowling Green, take possession of the package.
Task force agents and postal inspectors, with assistance from Kentucky State Police and the Bowling Green Police Department K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant at Martin's residence, resulting in the seizure of four pounds of cocaine, a handgun and $678 in cash, according to the task force.
Martin was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
