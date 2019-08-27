A man who fled from police in Franklin is wanted after reportedly striking an officer while getting away.
According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. Monday to Walmart in Franklin on a report of a suspicious person who appeared intoxicated.
The man, later identified as Kevin Allen, 45, was located in a silver 2011 Toyota Camry and gave a false name to officers during the encounter.
When police ordered Allen out of the car, he drove away, jumping a curb and striking an officer, who was treated at The Medical Center in Franklin for a minor injury.
The pursuit continued into Allen County, when it was terminated by police out of concern for the safety of other motorists, according to FPD.
Allen is wanted on a number of charges related to this incident.
