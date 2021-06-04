A Hart County Jail inmate escaped custody after reportedly walking away from a work detail.
Kentucky State Police said Christopher Mazur, 49, of Battle Creek, Mich., walked off the detail in Horse Cave.
KSP was contacted just after 4:30 a.m. Friday by the Hart County Jail about the incident.
Mazur is a White male with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’9” and 155 pounds.
It is not known what Mazur was wearing at the time he escaped custody.
Anyone with information on Mazur’s whereabouts can contact KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010 or by Text a Tip via the KSP App.