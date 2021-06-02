City police said they have identified the person believed to be responsible for a series of graffiti messages left last month in various locations downtown.
Officer Ronnie Ward, spokesman for the Bowling Green Police Department, said police received a tip from someone in the community that led law enforcement to identify the suspect, whose image was captured on video surveillance footage downtown around the time of the incident.
Ward said the case is pending presentation to the grand jury. If an indictment is returned, an arrest warrant will be issued.
The graffiti messages were found on the morning of May 21 at a number of downtown locations, including Bowling Green Ballpark, the Bowling Green Daily News and Morris Jewelry.
One message left on the sidewalk in Fountain Square Park read, “A public park only for the rich who live on the square.”
Spray-painted messages on the Daily News’ building on College Street included messages such as “Report news not propaganda,” “Yellow journalism is not news” and “Free Palestine.”
Police believe the person began spray-painting the messages about 4 a.m. May 21.
The BGPD posted an image of the suspect, a White male with shaggy blonde hair and glasses, on its social media pages and asked anyone with information to contact either the BGPD or South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers.
About a week after the messages were found downtown, more graffiti was reported found on Tidball’s and the Public Theatre of Kentucky.
The tags on those buildings carried no overt messages and appeared different aesthetically. Ward said police do not know whether the incidents are connected.
