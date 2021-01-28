Police investigating a deadly shooting downtown earlier this month learned that the victim had been in an ongoing feud with two suspects charged in his death, according to a detective's testimony.
Dederic Anderson, 29, and Antwan Britt, 23, both of Bowling Green, are charged with murder in the death of Tayveon Bibb, 23, of Bowling Green.
Anderson was arrested Jan. 17 in Bowling Green, while Britt was arrested the same day in Glasgow with Megan Sequeira, 34, of Glasgow, who is charged with first-degree hindering apprehension/prosecution.
Bibb was shot multiple times early Jan. 10 in the 300 block of East Main Avenue.
On Wednesday, Warren District Judge Sam Potter sent the cases against Anderson and Britt to the grand jury after a preliminary hearing in which Detective Rebecca Robbins of the Bowling Green Police Department testified about what police learned through their investigation.
Questioned by Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kori Bumgarner, Robbins said city police had been dispatched to Three Brothers Bar on East Main Avenue regarding people possibly having guns there.
Officers on foot patrol behind the business heard gunshots from the front of the building and ran toward the scene, where they found Bibb had been shot five times.
Robbins said Bibb, who was found on the sidewalk, lost consciousness as officers were tending to him, and he later died at an area hospital.
Bibb was unarmed that night, Robbins said.
Police recovered five .40-caliber shell casings from the scene, and Robbins said four of the casings had similar markings, while a fifth casing had different markings, leading police to believe two firearms were used.
Officers began talking to witnesses at the scene.
"We were immediately told about an ongoing feud between Mr. Bibb, Antwan Britt and Dederic Anderson," Robbins said.
The detective later said police learned of prior physical confrontations and threatening messages over Snapchat, and at least one incident of shots fired involving the suspects occurred before Bibb's death.
Police collected surveillance video footage from several downtown locations and observed two vehicles, a blue car with damage to the front driver's side and a gold Chevrolet Impala, that stood out.
Robbins said the cars are seen on video traveling by Three Brothers before turning onto Center Street and into an alley behind the East Main Avenue businesses. Near the time of the shootings, the vehicles are seen traveling on College Street with their headlights turned off, Robbins said.
Police attempted unsuccessfully to contact Britt and Anderson before Anderson arrived Jan. 16 at BGPD headquarters and spoke with Detectives David Grimsley and Mike Nade.
"Anderson denied any involvement with the shooting," Robbins said of the initial interview. "He said he was at a friend's house on Kelly Road."
Police made contact with the friend, who said Anderson and Britt were at her house Jan. 10. Robbins said a blue car similar to the one seen on the video was at the friend's house, and, when shown images from the surveillance video, did not deny that the blue car belonged to her, Robbins testified.
Police learned other people was at the residence that night and spoke with a second witness.
The second friend also said Anderson and Britt were at the house and told police they decided to go downtown sometime after 1 a.m. Jan. 10.
Britt and Anderson traveled with the two friends in separate vehicles downtown. The second friend told police she expected to go into the bar but was told to stay in the car, and eventually drove away in the gold Impala after feeling that something was off, going back to the house on Kelly Road, Robbins said.
Anderson, Britt and the other friend returned to the house sometime later, and details began to emerge of what had apparently happened downtown.
"Some time after the shooting, Britt confided ... that he had shot one time," Robbins said.
Anderson eventually admitted his involvement in the shooting to police, according to Robbins.
"(Anderson) stated he observed Mr. Bibb, he said Mr. Bibb punched him in the face and then (Anderson) began shooting three to four times," Robbins testified. "He said Mr. Britt was with him when he shot but did not state whether Mr. Britt had fired any rounds."
During her investigation, Robbins said she determined Britt was in the company of Sequeira and that the two had fled to the Smiths Grove area of Barren County.
Britt and Sequeira were eventually found hiding under a bed inside a Glasgow residence and arrested.
Sequeira is due to be arraigned Feb. 11 in Barren District Court.
BGPD detectives interviewed Britt at Barren County Corrections Center and during the interview, Britt admitted being downtown the night of the shooting, Robbins said.
Britt told police he had seen his brother at the opposite end of the street when he saw Anderson and Bibb get into a physical altercation on the sidewalk.
"(Britt) did admit he had a gun on his person," Robbins said. "He told detectives he had gotten rid of the gun and that he had given it to a neighbor."
Police recovered a nine-millimeter handgun from the neighbor, which Robbins said is not believed to have been used in the shooting of Bibb.
Anderson told police that he sold his gun to a person in Nashville, but that firearm has not been located, Robbins said.
"(Anderson) would not give us any information on the person whom he sold it to," Robbins said. "He gave a very vague description."
Britt described ongoing conflict involving himself and Anderson with Bibb.
"There was a prior altercation, according to Britt, in either September or October between him and Mr. Bibb where they were in the downtown area," Robbins testified while questioned by Anderson's attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the state Department of Public Advocacy. "(Britt) said Mr. Bibb had punched him and spit on him."
Robbins said Britt recounted another incident in October, confirmed by Anderson, in which Anderson shot at Bibb's girlfriend's car while driving past it.
Questioned by McDavitt, Robbins said the BGPD officers who heard the shots were wearing body cameras, but she was not sure when they activated the cameras.
Britt's attorney, Neal Tucker, asked Robbins to clarify where Britt was standing when the shooting took place.
Robbins said that Britt told police he had seen his brother and was standing in front of Classic Cuts barber shop.
"(Britt) claimed that he saw Mr. Bibb get into some type of altercation with a couple of white males shortly after they arrived and he then claims that he and Anderson separated ways," Robbins said. "He said he could basically see through the entire crowd that was spilling out of the bar and could observe the physical altercation between Bibb and Anderson and Anderson shooting."
Robbins said another witness reported seeing two people next to one another, and at least one of them was shooting.
