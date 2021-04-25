Bowling Green Police Department detectives were attempting Sunday to recover video surveillance footage to help shed light on the death of a man whose body was found lying Saturday in the right southbound lane of Scottsville Road, just in front of the Tractor Supply Co.
BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward identified the pedestrian as Richard E. Ray, 66, of Bowling Green.
“We believe he was struck more than once, but we can not confirm that it was on purpose,” Ward told the Daily News on Sunday morning.
Ward said BGPD officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit by a car at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, and when they arrived on the scene, they found a man dead in the roadway with wounds consistent with being struck by a vehicle. An autopsy is underway, he said. Ward added that Ray's body was struck by multiple vehicles.
The incident occurred in the 5300 block of Scottsville Road, and police closed the southbound lanes late Saturday evening as they investigated the scene. There are sidewalks in the area, although the roadway is dimly lit at night.
Ward responded to speculation by some on social media, including that the incident was related to a reported altercation at the White Castle on Scottsville Road.
“We’ve not found any connection at all with White Castle or any disturbance going on,” Ward said.
The police investigation is ongoing, Ward said.
“We’re just trying to figure out what happened and where he was walking from,” Ward said.
