A judge will determine whether a Bowling Green murder suspect’s statements to police will be suppressed at trial.
Harold Montez Bell, 54, appeared Wednesday in Warren Circuit Court for a suppression hearing in his criminal case.
Bell is charged with murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in the death of Desmon Cunningham, 32, of Bowling Green.
Cunningham was shot early April 25, 2020, outside the Woodford Street home of Cunningham’s mother, who was dating Bell.
The case is set to go to trial Oct. 18.
Bell’s attorney, Ken Garrett, is seeking to prevent jurors from hearing the interview two Bowling Green Police Department detectives conducted with Bell on April 25, 2020, in Illinois, where Bell was located and arrested on a warrant charging him with murder.
Garrett filed a motion to suppress Bell’s statements, arguing that Bell invoked his right to an attorney early in the interview after he was advised by police of his rights, but the detectives continued interviewing Bell.
At Wednesday’s hearing, the first few minutes of the recorded interview were played, during which BGPD Detective Sean Johnson attempts to read Bell his rights.
When Johnson informs Bell of his right to an attorney, Bell said on the recording that Jason Hays would be the attorney representing him, and that he wanted to call him, but he can talk to police.
“I can answer what I can answer,” Bell said.
Hays was not ultimately hired by Bell in this case.
Johnson and BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow then explain that if Bell wants to speak to police without an attorney, that has to be Bell’s choice to make.
Johnson then attempts to clarify whether Bell wishes to speak with police.
“I feel a little conflicted about it based on what you said,” Johnson says, referring to Bell’s mention of an attorney.
Johnson then advises Bell of his rights again and asks Bell if he wants to speak with police, and Bell agrees to do so.
“This is serious, so I don’t want to be put in no trick bag,” Bell said on the recording.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said in court that the entire recording is about one hour and nine minutes long.
According to court records, witnesses told city police that Cunningham and Bell were involved in multiple verbal and physical confrontations over the course of the night during a get-together at the Woodford Street home.
One witness, Travious Russell, reported to police that he attempted to separate the two during a confrontation and was standing between them when he heard a gunshot.
Court records said the shot struck Russell in the forearm and Cunningham in the chest.
The people at the gathering ran from the scene after the gunshot, and Cunningham’s body was found outside the home later that morning, court records said.
Bell emerged as a suspect, and he was located by Illinois State Police and arrested.
According to prior court testimony, Bell gave varying accounts of what happened when he spoke to detectives, saying that he feared for his life and claiming that he was trying to fire a shot in the air.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.