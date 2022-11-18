Police investigate Edmonson death JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Nov 18, 2022 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An Edmonson County woman was found dead outside her residence Thursday.According to Kentucky State Police, members of KSP Post 3 were requested by the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office to a residence at 4089 Chalybeate Road around 5 p.m. Thursday. An investigation indicated that Texie Colley, 94, had been burning leaves at her residence, KSP said.Colley was found dead in her yard by first responders. No foul play is suspected, and an autopsy will be performed by the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesKentucky Division of Water records reveal more Henkel violationsTerry Kevin StahlTwin impacts: Ghee brothers star for unbeaten Raiders'No garbage company is going to be perfect'Andrew MyersSydney Brooke CassadyAlcott presents homelessness, affordable housing proposalSly as a (Lobby)FoxBG man arraigned on robbery chargesBrenda Fay Gilbert (Bratcher) Images Videos State News Attorney: Company hit by tornado interfered with OSHA probe Remains of Kentucky soldier killed in Korean War identified Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Kentucky's lawyer disciplinary system to be reviewed Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana National News AP News Summary at 1:31 a.m. EST Man arrested in Los Angeles recruits crash is released In Pelosi, women admire a leader with calm, cool confidence AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST Today in History: November 19, Lincoln speaks at Gettysburg POLITICAL NEWS Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority Jeffries makes historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView