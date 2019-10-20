Bowling Green Police are investigating a shooting at the Hilltop Club apartment complex on Thoroughbred Drive, which BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said was the result of an argument.
One male victim was shot in the leg after a short argument between the victim and the suspected shooter, Ward wrote in a text message to the Daily News.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.
"Police are working to identify a suspect," Ward wrote Sunday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.