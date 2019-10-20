The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday at the Hilltop Club apartment complex on Thoroughbred Drive, which BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said was the result of an argument.
One male victim, identified as Christoper Wilkinson, was shot in the leg after a short argument between the victim and the suspected shooter, Ward said.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police were still working to identify a suspect Monday morning.
Arrest — Police arrested a man Saturday who was accused of attempting to rob someone while armed with a knife.
Randall W. Ackerman, 31, of Morgantown, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree wanton endangerment.
According to an arrest citation, police were called to Regency Park Apartments, 2425 Thoroughbred Drive, at 10:17 a.m. Saturday regarding a robbery in progress.
Two people reported that as they entered their apartment, a man wearing a black shirt, black hat and carrying a large knife demanded their backpack.
Ackerman, who was in the apartment, was detained by police. He told officers he was there to pick up a friend to take to a methadone clinic.
Ackerman said he never brandished a knife but said he had a pocket knife. He told police he demanded the two people to leave the premises, saying he told them to put down their backpacks because he knew they weren’t good people, according to a citation.
One of the people identified as victims said that once Ackerman took their belongings, he entered the apartment, where a third person reported that he approached them with a large knife and threatened to harm him over stolen guns, the citation said.
Police were able to locate and seize a knife described by the alleged victims in the apartment.
Ackerman was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
