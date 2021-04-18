Detectives from Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green are investigating human remains found Saturday evening in a wooded area on Locust Grove Road in northern Hart County.
Several KSP units responded Saturday to a call about the decomposed human remains on the property. The cause of death and identity are unknown at this time.
The remains will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville for an autopsy. KSP detectives are leading the investigation. They were assisted on the scene by KSP personnel, Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Hart County Coroner’s Office.
