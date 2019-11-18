Bowling Green Police were combing through an overgrown, wooded area Monday between Riverwood Self Storage and the Kroger store off the U.S. 31-W By-Pass after human remains were discovered there.
“This is going to be a scene that’s going to be difficult to process,” BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said at the scene.
Police responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. Monday after a report came in that someone had found human remains in the area.
Ward said officers located the remains and that crime scene processors will be taking photographs, looking for evidence and removing the now skeletal remains for an autopsy.
“We do know that there is heavy decomposition on the body,” Ward said. However, that doesn’t give investigators a clear picture of how long the remains have been there, Ward said.
Police discovered the remains in a thicket of trees and bushes overgrown with vegetation. An area resident told the Daily News that homeless individuals have been seen in the area.
Ward anticipated investigators would work the scene for several hours on Monday to both identify the remains and assemble a picture of what took place.
“As far as foul play goes, I think it’s way too early to start that conversation right now,” Ward said.
