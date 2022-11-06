Police investigating fatal Sunday shooting By the Daily News Nov 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mickeal McCathren Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One man is dead and another is in custody after a Sunday morning shooting in the 3000 block of Spring Hollow Avenue, the Bowling Green Police Department reports.According to a posting on the BGPD Facebook page, 37-year-old Adrian J. Starks walked Sunday morning to a neighbor’s apartment to tell them he had been shot.Police responded to the scene at 7:19 a.m., according to BGPD Officer Andrew Kilbourne. Officers arrested Mickeal McCathren, 37, on charges of first degree assault. Emergency medical responders drove Starks to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where he was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m.McCathren is now charged with murder, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.He is lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail. – Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bowling Green Police Department Spring Hollow Avenue Shooting Mickeal Mccathren Adrian J. Starks Police Criminal Law Crime Andrew Kilbourne Possession Morning Felon Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBGPD investigates shooting, arrests man near sceneCharges added in Cumberland Trace shooting caseBG school board candidate withdraws from electionCharles Ray 'Charlie' CardwellJames "Jim" Hazel Sr.Purples, Raiders, Cougars top All-SKY Large School picksClarence "Coach" ThomasTwo charged after BGPD investigates rape caseKy. Supreme Court election pits two local candidatesJerry Dakota Whitlow-Kuhlenhoelter Images Videos State News Lawmaker, businessman vie for Louisville seat in Congress Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash Ky officials warn of 'slick smelly' chicken offal spill $2.2M will go toward railroad crossing improvements Federal agencies investigating fatal plane crash in Kentucky National News AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts AP News Summary at 5:51 p.m. EST POLITICAL NEWS GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats Florida election officials wary of potential tropical system Will voters stick with Biden outlook or take US another way? Latino voters crucial to Senate, governor races in Arizona At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView