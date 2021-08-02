A juvenile who reportedly displayed a firearm at Beech Bend Park and threatened to kill someone faces criminal charges.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday to a disturbance complaint at the park. Deputies made contact with the people involved and learned a juvenile had threatened to kill someone during the incident, the WCSO said.
The juvenile was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening and possession of a handgun by a minor and taken to a detention facility.