Police locate escaped Hart inmate By JUSTIN STORY justin.story@bgdailynews.com Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago

Jason Cotton Photo submitted

A Hart County Jail inmate accused of leaving work release duty was found and apprehended Tuesday by police.Jason L. Cotton, 34, was found around 6 a.m. Tuesday by law enforcement and charged with second-degree escape, according to Kentucky State Police.Cotton had been jailed on charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree criminal mischief. He was assigned to work release in the Hardyville area when he reportedly left a work detail on Monday near Memorial Elementary School in Hardyville.Cotton was found by members of KSP, the Hart County Sheriff's Office and Hart County Jail staff.