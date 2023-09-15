Police locate escaped Logan inmate By the Daily News Sep 15, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Clevon Stephens Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man held at Logan County Detention Center who allegedly escaped custody was arrested Thursday in Bowling Green.Clevon Stephens, 52, was booked Thursday into Warren County Regional Jail. The Logan County Sheriff's Office said that Stephens walked away Tuesday from a work detail at the Logan County Humane Society Animal Shelter.Stephens had been serving a sentence in the jail in Logan County as a state inmate, having been booked there Jan. 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMorgantown rallies for family after fatal crashCancer battle leaves Duvall 'happier than before'Body of missing Smiths Grove man found following searchMichael Edward SalsmanWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsShawn Allen FaulknerPamela Sue PriddyCharlie W. WhittinghillGlasgow barber shares love of painting for over 50 yearsHugh Gates Hines Jr. Images Videos National News Climate change could bring more storms like Hurricane Lee to New England Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain 6 'Soldiers of Christ' members are in custody after a woman's body was found in a car trunk Stock market today: Wall Street closes lower, giving S&P 500 another losing week Outrage boils in Seattle and in India over death of a student and an officer's callous remarks POLITICAL NEWS Prosecutors in DC election case concerned about harassment, 'intimidation' from Trump, judge says A Jan. 6 rioter was convicted and sentenced in secret. No one will say why A judge rules Ohio can't block Cincinnati gun ordinances, but state plans to appeal New Vegas Strip resort will permit its hospitality staff to decide whether they want to form a union Indiana state senator says he'll resign, citing `new professional endeavors' Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView