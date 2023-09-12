Police: Logan inmate at large after leaving work detail By the Daily News Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Clevon Stephens Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man from the Logan County Detention Center is at large after allegedly escaping Tuesday.According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Clevon Stephens walked away from a work detail at the Logan County Humane Society animal shelter.Stephens, 52, has a shaved head and a scar on his forehead and was last seen wearing all-black clothing, and may possibly have a green detention center shirt with him. Stephens is considered dangerous and anyone who comes in contact with him is encouraged to call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 726-4911.Online jail records indicate Stephens was booked into the facility on Jan. 13 as a state inmate to serve a sentence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Politics Job Market Police Criminal Law Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMichael Dillon ChamblissCancer battle leaves Duvall 'happier than before'Body of missing Smiths Grove man found following searchMorgantown rallies for family after fatal crashMichael Edward SalsmanJohn J. KinnarneyCharlie W. WhittinghillSearch continues for missing Smiths Grove manDeedsWarren County grand jury returns indictments Images Videos National News In recording, a Seattle police officer joked after woman's death. He says remarks were misunderstood AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:54 p.m. EDT Ukrainian pilots could be flying F-16s in three months, Air National Guard head says Wisconsin GOP lawmakers propose nonpartisan redistricting ahead of 2024 election to preempt Supreme Court tossing maps AP News Summary at 4:44 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Hillary Clinton is stepping over the White House threshold in yet another role Wisconsin Assembly passes nearly $3 billion income tax cut that Evers vows to veto What's ahead now that Republicans are opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden Speaker McCarthy directs the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden Former North Carolina justice enters Democratic primary for governor in 2024 Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView