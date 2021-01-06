A Russellville man is accused of displaying a handgun while inside a restaurant.
The Russellville Police Department said officers were called about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to respond to a report of a person with a gun at McDonald's. The caller said a man pulled a gun out of his pocket at McDonald's before walking out.
Police identified Dalmetrious Hampton as the suspect and made contact with him outside Sonic in Russellville. Hampton then pulled out a handgun and threw it on the ground, according to RPD.
After refusing to comply with commands, Hampton tried to run from police and was arrested after a short pursuit, according to RPD.
Police recovered the gun and determined it had been reported stolen.
Hampton, 35, of Russellville, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm) and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
