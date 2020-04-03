A Logan County man was arrested Thursday on multiple drug offenses.
According to an arrest citation, the South Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Clarksville Road residence of Kenneth Scott Embry, 33, of Russellville, following an investigation.
Agents found 166 grams of suspected methamphetamine, one gram of suspected heroin, nine Lortab pills, 11 suboxone pills, 16 gabapentin pills, 3.7 grams of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Embry was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of controlled substance prescription not in original container.
