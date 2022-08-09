A week after a man was brought to a Hopkinsville hospital with a gunshot wound, police have reportedly determined the incident happened during an alleged burglary and arrested the man.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, a man was brought to Jennie Stuart Medical Center around 2:23 a.m. Aug. 1 with a gunshot wound. The man reported having been shot at a party in the Fairview area in Todd County.
An investigation by the Todd County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police determined that the shooting actually occurred in Logan County, the Logan County sheriff's office said.
On Monday, Logan County deputies arrested Joshua Mark Taylor, 35, of Russellville, in connection to a reported burglary.
According to the Logan County sheriff's office, Taylor broke into a residence Aug. 1 on Deerlick Road, at which time the homeowner opened fire on him.
Taylor is being held in Logan County Detention Center on charges of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.
The sheriff's office is attempting to locate William Michael Rice, of Elkton, who is also believed to have been involved in the incident.
Anyone with information on Rice's whereabouts can contact the sheriff's office at (270) 726-2244.
