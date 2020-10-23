A Logan County Detention Center inmate has been accused of escaping custody.
According to Kentucky State Police, Jason S. Stratton, 48, of Elkton, was granted furlough Thursday and did not return to jail at 2 p.m. Thursday as scheduled.
Stratton is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches and 189 pounds.
Anyone with information about Stratton's whereabouts can contact KSP at 270-782-2010.
