A Glasgow man suspected of threatening people with a machete was arrested Thursday.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, Daniel B. Depp was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Police had responded to Carnation Drive regarding a fight, and investigation determined that Depp, 38, had approached several people with the weapon and threatened to harm them.
