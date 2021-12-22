A 911 call of shots fired Monday evening at a gas station along Nashville Road led to the death of one man and the arrest of another.
Kamonte E. Grissom, 19, faces a murder charge after police say he matched the description of a suspect fleeing the scene of the shooting at a gas station at the corner of Nashville Road and Emmett Avenue.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, responding to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the gas station. Officers were also told of a collision in the intersection as a vehicle was attempting to flee the scene.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim of the shooting, 20-year-old Terrance R. Barton, in the driver’s seat of a white car. Police removed Barton from the car and attempted life-saving measures. Barton was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers at the scene, acting on information that a man was running from the area, canvassed the vicinity and found Grissom walking in the area. Police said he matches the description given by witnesses at the scene. He was then taken into custody for an interview and later arrested in connection to the homicide.
Grissom is being held at the Warren County Regional Jail. Along with a murder charge, he was charged with robbery in the first degree, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with phyiscal evidence.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
