The coronavirus pandemic has changed the complexion of police work, with local agencies embarking on more patrols in commercial areas shuttered by the pandemic and receiving fewer calls for service on a variety of complaints.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said non-injury vehicle crashes worked by the sheriff’s office for the final two weeks of March decreased by 30 from the same time period last year, and traffic stops of any kind were also down considerably in that same span of time.
Attempts to serve civil and criminal documents decreased by 300 between the final two weeks of March 2019 and the final two weeks of last month.
Deputies conducted significantly fewer transports of inmates to and from the Warren County Regional Jail last month, as local jails attempt to minimize the spread of the viral respiratory illness.
“We’ve done a lot more extra patrols, those are up considerably,” Hightower said. “We’re making time to patrol businesses because a lot of them are not operational.”
Vehicle inspections for the last two weeks of March also decreased from this point last year, with the sheriff attributing the decline to people holding off on vehicle purchases in a time when unforeseen expenses could arise.
While crashes and vehicle stops have gone down, 911 calls have increased, along with welfare checks and calls requiring an animal control officer, Hightower said.
Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said city officers working late shifts have spent more time on the road patrolling areas with closed businesses in an effort to deter would-be burglars.
The city has seen an apparent decrease in property crimes in the past month, with fewer calls coming in about burglar alarms, Ward said.
“I would equate that to more people being home instead of away from their houses,” Ward said.
Noise complaints regarding loud parties have increased somewhat, but the number of calls regarding domestic disturbances in the city has not budged significantly of late, Ward said.
Law enforcement agencies have been fielding calls from people reporting gatherings of crowds outdoors, despite experts urging that people avoid unnecessary trips away from home and continue social distancing practices to help stem infection rates.
Ward said the city has received a few calls of that nature, and officers have stressed the importance of following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding social distancing.
“If there are some kids out playing basketball, you hate to discourage people exercising, but we just need to remind folks that the virus is spread by contact,” Ward said.
Hopkins County, which has seen a marked uptick in coronavirus cases since just last week, imposed a curfew Wednesday that includes a ban on groups of 10 or more people congregating in any place open to the public.
No such restrictions have been enacted in Warren County, meaning police have no law on social distancing to enforce when someone calls to report a gathering.
Hightower does not believe the county will have to take such drastic steps, but he continues to emphasize the importance of community members holding themselves and others to account.
“We have to rely on our communities to use discretion on social distancing,” Hightower said. “Getting out in close proximity to people, particularly in sporting activities, is ill-advised. You could be carrying (the virus) to family members at home and we would ask people to be cognizant. ... We want to limit our exposure to people and have our workforce available for the calls that we take every day, and in order for us to be healthy, we need the assistance of the community to use good judgment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.