A Louisville man arrested Tuesday after a police pursuit through Barren County and Bowling Green had been involved in shoplifting from three retailers with two other people just before his arrest, according to court records.
Codie Dewitt, 23, was arrested in Bowling Green on several charges after a pursuit in a stolen 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck.
Kentucky State Police said the pursuit began in Barren County, continued on the Cumberland Parkway and onto Interstate 65 before ending in Bowling Green when the truck stuck another vehicle and a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officer intervened.
Dewitt had been developed by the Glasgow Police Department as a suspect in three shoplifting incidents.
GPD officers were called Tuesday to Rural King regarding a reported shoplifting there.
Rural King employees said they attempted to stop the thieves, but they got away in a burgundy Chrysler car, according to an arrest citation.
The Barren County Sheriff’s Office later pursued the vehicle, which was eventually abandoned in the Austin-Tracy area.
Two men ran from the scene while another man, later identified as Dewitt, stole the truck that police later pursued into Warren County, court records show.
Police located the other two men, Conner Tucker, 24, of Louisville, and Bradley Miller, 25, of Glasgow, in the area of the abandoned Chrysler.
Officers found multiple items in the vehicle believed to have been stolen from Rural King along with items with price tags from Lowes and merchandise suspected of having been stolen from Walmart, according to arrest citations.
The value of the merchandise believed to have been stolen from the retailers totaled $4,307.38, according to police.
“Officers also located a list of the addresses of the stores along with items listed and price ranges to steal from the stores in the vehicle,” an arrest citation said.
According to his arrest citation, Tucker told police he stole the items with plans to sell them at a profit.
The three men have each been charged with theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000). Tucker also faces a charge of receiving stolen property after the Chrysler was found to have been reported stolen in Louisville, court records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.