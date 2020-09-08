A Barren County man who said he was being chased by people with guns was arrested.
The Glasgow Police Department on Friday arrested Elston O. Duffie, 54, of Cave City, on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
Police responded to Grandview Avenue regarding reports of a man being chased by multiple people with guns. No people with guns were located, according to an arrest citation.
Police learned the man had been running through yards and trying to get into houses and garages.
While searching the area, police learned the man, later identified as Duffie, entered a home through the back door, ran through the residence and left through the front door, according to GPD.
Police located Duffie, who had suspected methamphetamine hidden in his sock, according to GPD.
Duffie told police he was being chased by multiple people with guns and was running through yards to get away from them, according to an arrest citation.
