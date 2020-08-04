A Barren County man was arrested Tuesday on drug trafficking charges after police found nearly two pounds of crystal methamphetamine in his possession.
According to the Barren River Drug Task Force, police made a traffic stop on a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by William Aubrey, 35, of Glasgow, as it traveled on May Street.
Aubrey denied consent for police to search the vehicle, leading the Barren County Sheriff's Office to deploy a K-9 outside the vehicle, which alerted to the presence of drugs, according to the task force.
Detectives then searched the vehicle and found about 31 ounces of crystal meth along with a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.
Aubrey was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and no registration plates.
Police also found an additional ounce of crystal meth inside the police cruiser transporting Aubrey to Barren County Corrections Center, suspecting him of attempting to hide the drugs, according to the task force.
