A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday in Simpson County after police found he was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
According to the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox traveling east on Scottsville Road was stopped by a deputy after the vehicle failed to dim its headlights while passing the deputy's cruiser.
Upon making contact with the vehicle, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a search turned up a handgun and various types of drugs, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies also learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from Nashville.
The driver, Robert Wilson, 50, of Bowling Green, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (valued at less than $10,000), convicted felon in possession of a handgun, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana, failure to dim headlights, failure of non-owner to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to notify the department of transportation of address change.
