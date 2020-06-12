A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday after reportedly shooting at his friend's vehicle.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 10:23 p.m. Thursday to St. Paul Avenue regarding a shots-fired complaint.
The caller said he had been in an argument with his friend and then retrieved a shotgun and fired at his friend's vehicle.
Investigation determined that Kenneth Curtis, 27, shot the vehicle twice with his friend standing next to it, according to the sheriff's office.
The shotgun was located and seized and Curtis was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault and violation of an emergency protective order (firearm).
