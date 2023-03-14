A man accused of trying to get into Caverna Elementary School on Monday was arrested on several charges.
According to the Cave City Police Department, Cave City School Resource Officer Josh Neal received a complaint from school personnel that a man was attempting to open the rear doors of the school.
Neal made contact with the man, later identified as Devan Howard, and saw him carrying an open switchblade knife on his waist, according to police.
Howard, 28, of Tompkinsville, then ran after police took the knife from him, Cave City police said.
He was found in a field about a half-mile behind the elementary school and taken into custody, and a search of Howard's vehicle, which was parked at the school, resulted in the discovery of suspected marijuana, police said.
Suspected methamphetamine was also found in Howard's possession, according to police.
Howard was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication (controlled substance), unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, no operator's license and failure to produce insurance card.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.