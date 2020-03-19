A man at The Medical Center at Bowling Green emergency room got into a struggle with hospital security Wednesday night, leading to a nurse and a security guard being struck by gunfire, according to police.
The Bowling Green Police Department responded at 11:33 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the emergency room and learned that a nurse had been shot.
BGPD records show police learned from witnesses that Jeffrey Fields, 42, of Bowling Green, had stripped off his gown and attached medical equipment and was threatening security with a stool. Security guards told police they attempted to restrain Fields and pushed him into a wall.
Fields then fell to the floor, and one security guard attempted to control his hands while another was at his feet.
“Fields attempted to disarm the security guard and fired his firearm while it was in the guard’s holster,” BGPD Detective Melissa Wartak wrote in an arrest citation. “The bullet struck the other security guard and then the nurse where it lodged in her leg.”
Another nurse was nearby when the shot was fired, according to police.
Guards were still attempting to control Fields when police arrived, and officers had to deploy a stun gun on Fields in order to arrest him, according to police records.
Fields was arrested on two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of menacing and resisting arrest.
