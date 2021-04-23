A man was reportedly shot Thursday by his mother in Hart County.
According to Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green was notified around 12:45 p.m. Thursday of a domestic disturbance involving a woman and her adult son at a Hammonsville Road address.
The mother, who called police, reported that her son had possession of a rifle and was being physically aggressive toward her.
During a physical altercation, the son was shot by his mother, according to KSP.
Troopers located the man in the residence with an apparent gunshot wound and he was flown to University of Louisville Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. Police have not released the names of the mother or son.
