Local law enforcement say they have not received credible information of any violent gatherings or protests ahead of the inauguration Wednesday of President-elect Joe Biden.
Agencies are remaining vigilant, however, in an environment that has seen the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, leading to five deaths, and heightened security at state capitols across the nation amid safety concerns.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon posted a statement Monday on the county government's Facebook page intending to set a peaceful tone for the coming days.
"After elections, a peaceful transition of power is America's promise that soldiers have fought and died for, understanding that many of us may sometimes not agree with who the simple majority of voters elected," Buchanon said in the post. "There is no room for violence or senseless destruction of any kind in our society, certainly not in Warren County, Kentucky. Inauguration is a formal swearing in ceremony of the newly elected leaders, by collective, as our forefathers intended."
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said that his agency has not obtained any credible information regarding inauguration-related threats of violence in the area.
"There has been a lot of false information that has been shared and placed on social media, but as far as any accurate threats, we have not received any," Hightower said. "As always, we're working with local and federal partners to verify anything that anybody picks up on that may change the course of direction for us and require us to be more vigilant or more prepared."
Officer Ronnie Ward, spokesman for the Bowling Green Police Department, said city police have not received credible information leading them to believe protests or violence will occur locally.
"We're listening to what federal agencies have said, and from what we understand, they are focusing their efforts on state capitols," Ward said.
In his statement, Buchanon said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and reports of violence in a number of U.S. cities has presented numerous challenges and disruptions to the daily lives of many.
"Many of us have experienced abnormal stress, frustration and anxiety due to these repetitive and disturbing images," Buchanon said. "But here at home, we have acted with appreciation for our community and our neighbors here in South Central Ky. We are and always will be for law and order. As we approach inauguration and the certain challenges ahead, Warren County Government and law enforcement will be here to protect and serve you and your diverse community."
