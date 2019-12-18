Police say a man whose body was found last month in a wooded area in Bowling Green died from natural causes.
The Bowling Green Police Department said the man was identified through medical records as 50-year-old Timothy Reece.
A state medical examiner found that Reece died from natural causes and no foul play is suspected.
The findings conclude an investigation involving the discovery of human remains Nov. 18 in a wooded area off Riverwood Avenue between Riverwood Self Storage and Kroger.
Police at the time said that significant decomposition had occurred by the time the remains were discovered.
