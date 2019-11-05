Evidence in a fatal wrong-way crash that led to a murder charge continues to be examined, with a trial scheduled to take place in five months.
Cassandra Garrison, 30, of St. Louis, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a status conference in her murder case.
Garrison is charged in the death of Amy Eakles, 41, of Alvaton.
Garrison was behind the wheel of a 2015 Dodge Journey that crashed head-on into a 2003 Ford Mustang driven by Eakles in the southbound lane of Interstate 65, police said.
Garrison's vehicle was reportedly traveling north against traffic at the time of the crash.
At Monday's hearing, Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said attorneys are waiting on information from the Tennessee Medical Examiner's Office regarding Eakles' death.
Following the collision Dec. 2, Eakles was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where she was pronounced dead.
Cohron also said Kentucky State Police is continuing to examine event data recorders collected from each vehicle involved in the crash.
Event data recorders, also referred to as "black boxes," are found in many motor vehicles and can provide helpful data in crash investigations such as vehicle speed at the time of impact, whether brakes were applied and other information.
The case is set for trial April 21, and a pretrial conference was set for Jan. 13.
KSP learned of the crash after receiving a report from dispatchers about a pedestrian on southbound I-65 at the 23-mile marker.
According to a criminal complaint sworn by KSP Trooper Jonathan Johnson, he learned on the way to the crash site of a collision with injuries and eventually made contact at the scene with Jackalynn Brown, who was lying on the shoulder of the road.
Brown said she had been the passenger in the Dodge Journey driven by Garrison.
“Brown advised that Garrison had been drinking whiskey that day and had been suicidal and talking about running in front of a semi and letting it run her over,” Johnson said in the complaint. “Brown also advised that Garrison had smoked methamphetamine the day prior.”
As Garrison traveled in the left lane, Brown told her to let her out of the vehicle. Brown jumped out of the vehicle when it slowed and ran to the right shoulder of southbound I-65, records said.
Garrison then made a U-turn and was traveling north in the southbound center lane when the crash occurred, Johnson said.
Garrison told police she was not performing a U-turn but was instead attempting to move her vehicle to the shoulder, according to court records.
