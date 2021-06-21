Bowling Green police have named the man who was found shot Sunday on Highland Way.
Shedrick Johnson, 60, of Bowling Green, has been identified as the gunshot victim, according to Officer Ronnie Ward, Bowling Green Police Department spokesman.
Police responded early Sunday afternoon to the 1700 block of Highland Way regarding the shooting.
Police said that Johnson went to a Highland Way address, and someone there contacted BGPD.
Johnson was flown Sunday afternoon to a Nashville hospital for treatment.