Bowling Green police responded Wednesday to the Warren County Board of Education at 303 Lovers Lane after a driver reportedly drove repeatedly around a group of protesters responding to the school district’s recent pivot to universal masking for students and staff.
Police scanner traffic Wednesday relayed reports of a driver in a white Camaro “driving recklessly” around the protesters and also that the driver threatened to shoot another person in a truck. The driver in the Camaro then left the scene.
Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward told the Daily News police did respond to the scene but that no report was ultimately made because no laws were found to have been broken.