A person of interest has been named in connection with the case of a woman who went missing in Allen County in 2000.
The Scottsville Police Department, with assistance from the FBI and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, has been investigating the disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley, who was last seen in Scottsville on July 29, 2000.
According to the SPD, Calvin Smith of Munfordville has become a person of interest in Ashley’s disappearance.
Police have obtained a warrant to search a barn on Smith’s property on Lester Gardner Road in Munfordville.
Ashley of Adolphus was last seen getting into Smith’s truck in the early morning hours of July 29, 2000, at A.O. Smith Factory in Scottsville, according to the SPD.
Ashley was 23 at the time of her disappearance.
Law enforcement suspected foul play in Ashley’s disappearance soon after she was reported missing, according to an Aug. 25, 2000, Daily News report.
Investigators at that time found surveillance footage of Ashley’s car pulling into the A.O. Smith parking lot with another vehicle close behind at about 2 a.m. July 29, 2000, and getting into a white truck just before she vanished.
A male acquaintance told authorities that he picked up Ashley, took her to a pay phone and then brought her back to her own car, but surveillance footage shows that Ashley did not return to the area.
Hours before her disappearance, she had completed her shift at Federal Mogul in Scottsville and then had gotten involved in a dispute with her boyfriend that prompted her to drive to the sheriff’s department and report it around 1:30 a.m. on the date she went missing.
Her boyfriend had an alibi for his whereabouts at the time that Ashley was last seen and was eliminated as a suspect.
